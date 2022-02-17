I don’t talk about Shatta Wale’s personal issues – Bulldog takes stance

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Purported manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bulldog, has taken a professional stance concerning his relationship with the musician. He has disclosed that any personal utterances from the artiste himself which doesn’t have any bearing on career management are not his problem.



Nana Asiamah, aka Bulldog, made this submission on United Showbiz when asked to share his thoughts on Shatta Wale verbally abusing movie star Jackie Appiah. In response, Bullgod made known that as Shatta Wale’s manager, he would be handling only the professional affairs of the artiste.



“There has to be a line that has to be drawn. When Shatta goes out there and does fantastic music, nobody comes to me and says, ‘Charley, Bull, you try oo’. Or when he is picking all the awards everywhere, nobody comes to tell me… Or when he was all over the place with Beyonce, nobody came to me. So, if he is on somebody else, I don’t know why I’m being asked that.



“So this is a personal matter. It’s not a professional issue. If you want to talk to me about Shatta, let’s discuss this, he has an upcoming album, you know. Then we talk about that. His personal stuff, I don’t talk about it.”



But Bulldog did add that he would not indulge in any conversation about the abuse. Neither would he chastise any of the parties involved.



“Honestly, I have no thoughts on it. And if I am being asked to say, yes it’s good or no, it’s not good, I mean I’m not in that position to decide. Shatta is an individual. He is his own man, and he felt the need to say what he said. I’m not with Shatta or I’m not with Jackie. For me, it’s just Shatta being Shatta. I mean there’s nothing new.”