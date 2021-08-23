I don't take my endorsement from humans - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

• Sarkodie has said that the music career of some artistes collapsed due to the attention they gave to critics



• He added that he is not moved by what others say about him as he doesn't take endorsement from humans



• The rapper added that he will continue to blow his own trumpet



It only takes the strong to survive in a music industry that is concentrated with entertainment critics who are quick to judge the works of artistes right from the release of their songs through to their performances and sometimes their private lives.



Rapper Sarkodie has revealed that some Ghanaians artistes who gave attention to what the public had to say about them eventually fell off.



But speaking in an interview on OnePlay Africa, Sarkodie revealed how he managed to survive at a time where the public was against him.



He admonished his colleagues to build tough skin and also stand up for what they believe in if they wish to breakthrough in the music industry.



“A lot of artistes fell off by listening to what people were saying. I have listened to what sometimes Ghanaians say, in a certain year you would have a very dark year. They will say stuff that if you are not strong, it can break you down. I don’t, I still keep the passion I have for music, I still have boundaries to break, I trust the pace and I will still go," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The artiste who claimed to be unappreciated by the public added that due to the legacy he wishes to live behind, he will continue to be his number one fan and press-on in times where there are no applauds from Ghanaians.



"It is possible that Ghanaians are supporting but I am someone who will blow his trumpet even when nobody does it. I am the type of person who doesn’t wait for that because I know that can break me. I don’t take my endorsement from humans… whether you give me the fans or not, I will still do me," said Sarkodie.











