I don’t support LGBTQ activities – MOG opens up on homosexuality

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye known by his stage name as MOG Music, has said he does not support the activities of LGBTQ.



According to him, the practices of members of the LGBTQ community are not right hence there is no way he will ever support them.



MOG in an earlier discussion told the media I don’t mind working with an LGBTQ person” and went ahead to say it is good to embrace them in society.



His statement raised a lot of controversies in the public as some sects of the society thought the Gospel musician supported the activities of LGBTQ.



However, speaking in an interview with Kanatanka TV on the famous show E- Mix monitored by MyNewsGH.com, MOG categorically stated that, he does not support activities of members of the LGBTQ community as was reported by the media.



“I do not support them, and I have also not said what they are doing is right," MOG said when asked if his statement earlier is not in support of the LGBTQ activities.