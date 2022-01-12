I don't spend 'Ghana money'; I work hard as a singer - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has once again lashed out at a follower who associated her wealth with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the award-winning singer, her husband's association with the NPP has made her family a target. They are always tagged as persons benefiting from taxpayers money.



Gifty, during a live video session with her husband, Hopeson Adorye attacked a follower named Justice Bright, who wrote that the couple were living off "Ghana money".



"You are here saying everything in my house was acquired with Ghana money. No problem, I am a Ghanaian not an Ivorian... he is crass. Were you expecting me to spend money from Togo? Do I beg for arms in the gutter? You want to tell me that I don't have a job?" she quizzed.



The 'Eye Woaa' hitmaker intimated that she is one of the most hard-working singers in the gospel fraternity and will therefore not tolerate bad comments from her ardent critics who are bent on tarnishing her image.



"Anytime I wear any nice dress, you guys will come and comment 'Ghana money'. I am sure you are sick in the head. Let me just block you... go and question those who spend huge sums of money in the country, if they give me a dime. I work hard for my money. I am the most hardworking gospel artiste, nobody comes after me. I don't sleep, I work so hard for my family just like actress Beverly Afaglo puts it."



Gifty disclosed that she has the blessing from her husband to deal with anybody who dares to insult or speak ill of her.



"If you insult me, I will give it to you. My husband has endorsed it. If you try to mess up with me, I will give it to you. Don't tell me to advise my husband, say that to him on his page," she added.



Empress Gifty is married to Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye, a member of NPP who stood on the ticket of one of the biggest political parties to contest the Kpone Katamanso constituency seat in 2020.