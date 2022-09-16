I don’t see myself as a celebrity – Yaw Tog

Music of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Thorsten Owusu Gyimah popularly known as Yaw Tog, a fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, has said that he does not see himself as a celebrity after his breakthrough in the music scene.



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Sei Mu’ crooner disclosed that though most people see him as a big artiste, he doesn’t allow himself to be swayed.



“To me, fame has not really entered me so I live my life as a normal person and I don’t see myself as a big artiste who is so proud or arrogant,” he disclosed.



He added “Although people see me as a big artiste, the moment you also see yourself as a celebrity or big artiste, it makes the fame enter you to do certain things that you’ll regret later on.



“So, for now, I don’t see myself as a celebrity or big artiste,” he said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“I shouldn’t even think about that to the extent that it will enter my head to feel too big for people to easily approach or talk to me,” he concluded on the Kastle Drive Show.