I don’t rely on men to survive – Sista Afia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Adorable singer, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia has revealed she is an independent lady.



The singer told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus the 101.9FM, that she does not depend on men to survive.



“The fact that I’m independent, most men are intimidated by it,” she said.



She adds: “She runs a lot of businesses aside from her music and that gives her a lot of money.



According to her, she is content with her being alone and choose to have someone in her life when she can.



Talking about her outrageous image, Sista Afia said all her female friends are independent and do not meet men to survive.



