I don’t regret supporting NPP - Jeneral Ntatia

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Jeneral Ntatia, has disclosed that although Ghana may be going through some serious economic hardships, he doesn't regret supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the ‘Kejetia and Makola’ actor on E-Forum with Abrantepa, he disclosed that he supported the NPP because of their policies.



“I don't regret supporting NPP, but I feel that it was something that I saw and felt was going to be good. Of course, we are not God to see what will happen. Definitely, we will support something, but you are not the one in charge of administration.



“Probably what you think you will do, when given the mandate and they get there, things will not go as it should. So you have the right to say it. Don't be guarded and say that Chale, I have done this, so, I will struggle,” he said.



The actor added that people who can't criticise the government are usually those who take money for supporting them.



According to the comic actor, he hasn't done such a thing as many people are instigating.



“It happens when people go for money and they are guarded so they can’t talk but when you do it genuinely and out of your heart, then you know that Chale, people will say a lot of things outside that Jeneral Ntatia has taken the money and is doing okay.



“But if you know in your heart that you haven't gone for any money, you are bold in your heart to say the truth,” he added.



Jeneral Ntatia’s statement comes at a time when Ghanaians are complaining about serious economic hardship under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







ADA/BOG