‘I don't regret my statements’ - Ola Michael tells Shatta Wale

Ghanaian filmmaker and entertainment pundit Ola Michael has said that he does not owe Shatta Wale an apology over the statements he made and the resulting fracas that happened last week.



This comes after Ola Michael reacted to calls by the former French Ambassador to Ghana for some big names in the music industry like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale to be granted diplomatic passports as a way of promoting arts and culture beyond Ghana.



In his reaction on United Showbiz on Saturday, August 5, 2023, Ola Michael said that Shatta Wale does not deserve such a passport because his behaviour isn’t representative of Ghana.



The statement led to a diss song produced by Shatta Wale in which Ola Michael and his wife were insulted multiple times.



Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, August 12th, Ola Michael responded to calls for him to apologise for his statement, saying that he had no intention of disrespecting anybody and was just making an example.



“Last week, when i was making my submission on the issue, I mentioned time and again that i wasn't targeting anybody. I have no intention of disrespecting anyone. I wouldn’t just get up and insult anybody. What I did last week was just an example I made, and I would have made the same example anywhere else. I think Shatta’s main problem was that I didn't mention Stonebwoys or Sarkodie’s names. Why did I use only his name?



"The thing is, when the question was put forward and the names on the list were mentioned, I used Shatta as an example because he was the most controversial among them. So when people say I should apologize to him. I tell them that I don’t owe anyone an apology. I never disrespected or targeted him.” He added.







