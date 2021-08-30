I don’t regret campaigning for Akufo-Addo – Bariima Sydney

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Barima Sydney has stated that he absolutely has no regrets campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It can be recalled that the ‘Ghana Money’ hitmaker was captured on series of campaign platforms actively throwing his weight behind the then NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



He also released a campaign song titled ‘Gye wo 4’ for the then NPP presidential candidate.



But analysing all of such, the controversial musician in an interview with Kastle FM said he does regret indulging in politics.



He said the only problem he has with the current government is that some officials tried to stop protestors from embarking on the #FixTheCountry campaign.



“To tell you the truth I don’t have any regret so far for throwing my weight behind President Akufo-Addo. My only regret or problem with the government and I don’t know if it had to do with the government was when people wanted to do fix the country campaign and some people tried to prevent them from doing it,” he stated.



“That was the time at a point where I felt so disappointed I think when police tried to stop them though they have their own reasons for stopping them, but it’s beautiful that at the end of the day they were allowed to go ahead with it,” he continued.



One can recall that Barima Sidney was slapped with a lawsuit over his ‘Papa No’ which was released prior to the 2020 general elections.



The term found its way into the Ghanaian dictionary after it was first used by Tracey Boakye during a social media banter with Mzbel over an alleged NDC top official.



The NPP then decided to adopt the song, obviously for political reasons, as many of them were identified sharing the song on social media with various commentaries.