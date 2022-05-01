I don’t pay attention to trolls, negative publicity - Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Canadian-born Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah says negative publicity and insults hurled at her in the public space by some industry colleagues and Ghanaians haven’t been a bother to her as she remains focused on her ambitions and life goals, Purefmonline.com



The celebrated actress in opening up about how she handles her personal space and mental sanity especially being a public figure on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program said she has channeled her energy into building her life and advancing her career goals.



She told the host, Hammer Nti that she is perfervid globetrotter and has never had a dull moment in her life to reason through the opinions and trolls of others directed at her.



“Hammer, I like traveling a lot and because of that I’ve never been bored or stopped for a moment to think of what others are thinking of me. You can ask my manageress, Samira, she will tell you. I know as a public figure, sometimes people would want to ride on your image to create relevance for themselves so I haven’t really been bothered about trolls, shades and insults directed at me. I would rather use the time to address them to travel and experience new culture.”



Jackie Appiah revealed further that, despite shying away from media engagements on her way of living, she hasn’t reneged on her philanthropic lifestyle as she spends much of her resources in training, awarding startup capital to some industrious youth and currently pays the tuition and accommodation fees of about 20 Ghanaian students in the various tertiary institutions.



The beautiful Ghanaian actress has for sometime now been the subject of various allegations and social media trolls from colleagues in the Creative Arts industry on reason of being arrogant among others. However, she hasn’t responded nor reacted to the claims made against her.



Watch an excerpt of the interview in the video below



