I don't owe Cecilia Marfo an apology – Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021
Source: zionfelix.net
Gospel music star, Diana Asamoah has boldly indicated that she does not owe her colleague, Cecilia Marfo any apology because she has done her no wrong.
Cecilia Marfo was recently in the news bitterly crying about some things Diana Asamoah said about her following the viral video that had her forcefully snatching a microphone from the hands of Joyce Blessing and disgracing her during a live worship program in Kumasi.
When Cecilia Marfo spoke to Abeiku Santana on the ‘Atuu Program’, she said that the likes of Diana Asamoah do not understand the working of the Holy Spirit which is why they will attack her and try to paint her black.
The founder and leader of the Cecilia Marfo Prayer Camp further stressed that all those who attacked her just to trend or for whatever reason were going to face the wrath of God.
Well, in a sharp reaction to this, Diana Asamoah told Zionfelix that she is quite surprised that Cecilia Marfo will take offence that she was criticized by some of them in public when in actual fact she also criticized Joyce Blessing in public without recourse to her feelings.
The award-winning gospel musician when asked if she was going to apologize to Cecilia Marfo, answered firmly in the negative and pointed out that there was nothing to apologize for because no harm has been done.