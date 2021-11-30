I don’t need Church in my life, it puts me off – Sister Derby

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Popular Ghanaian musician, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, known in showbiz as Sister Derby, has said she has stopped going to church because she doesn’t need the church in her life.



“I believe the church is created by man to control people”, she said in a media interview.



African Mermaid, as she is sometimes called, disclosed she has stopped going to church because she depended on Church and failed her Chemistry and Elective Mathematics papers during her West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



“I have wasted so much time in the Chapel praying to God to help me pass my examination, forgetting that if I don’t learn, I won’t pass. Don’t leave everything to God because he won’t help you if you are lazy”, she said.



“I couldn’t finish my work even though I spent much time in the Chapel so I feel I don’t need it, I don’t find it fun and it puts me off.”



She explained that her statement will sound serious to people who are “very Christian” but to her, she feels she is more Christ-like than the “so-called Christians”.



According to her, even though she doesn’t go to church and does not need it, she is better than most Christians when it comes to their behavior towards their neighbors and the environment. She said her positive and friendly attitude towards the needy, animals and the environment is evident that she lives a godly life.



“I know the right thing, I don’t drop my waste until I get a bin, I try my best to help people even if I don’t have the means, how many Christians will do that?”, she quizzed rhetorically.



“Church is simply not fun because you will have to spend so many hours praying for just one thing which is not fun” she added.