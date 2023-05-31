You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 31Article 1777061

'I don’t mind if my girlfriend cheats on me' - Don Jazzy discloses

Nigerian producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, has stated that he is very okay with a cheating partner as long as she respects his polygamous nature.

According to the Mavin boss, he is not a one-man-one-woman kind of man, adding that he cannot stop being attracted to other women simply because he is in a relationship.

He said this in an interview with media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu.

“I don’t mind if my girl sleeps with another man; so far, she has let me have many girlfriends.

"I’m not the type of man who will stay with one woman; I don’t know how some men manage to do it, because if my girlfriend has beautiful female friends, I will feel like dating them all.

"I’m someone who likes beautiful women; it’s always difficult to take my eyes off them,” Don Jazzy said.

