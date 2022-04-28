I don’t mind dating a 23 or 100-year-old man, love has no age limit - Single mother of four

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Netherlands-based Ghanaian, Mavis Akos has stated that love has no limit, and she does not mind dating a 23-year-old or an older man.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the mother of 4 indicated that everyone has the right to love. However, she does not want an underage.



“To me, love does not seek for all that. If you have kids, you have the right to love. I'm okay if you are 20 or 100, as long as you are not underage. From 23 years upward, it doesn’t matter. If I fall in love, why not?" she quizzed.



She added that most of the men who have approached her only want an opportunity to travel, but they are not in for love.



“I’m still looking for ‘it.’ Most of them lack the ‘it’ (factor). A lot of Ghanaian men are looking for help, not love. It is clear that they want to travel, but I want to come to Ghana with my kids,” Mavis added.



Akos mentioned that several Ghanaian men abroad approached her after the first interview. However, they lacked the ‘it’ factor. She also spoke of her type of man.



“…a Ghanaian man who is single because some of them aren’t, but they say they are. An honest man who will tell me the truth as it is. A lot of Ghanaians like to pretend.”



In her first interview, Mavis shared her story of how her mother gave her up to traffickers. She journeyed to Europe from Ghana by road.