I don’t make music to gain popularity – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Every musician has a driving motivator for what they do. And for most, popularity ranks high on the list except for Rocky Dawuni. Although his music career has been pace-setting, he did not venture to gain popularity and fame.



Speaking in an interview on TV3’s Simply Showbiz, he said he wanted to utilize the platform he has gained from music to articulate and connect to people everywhere.



“I did not want to be a musician and only perform for the sake of popularity. I wanted to utilize that platform to articulate things and connect people. To do that, you have to have a certain sophistication that comes from learning, paying attention, hard work and being focused.”



Rocky Dawuni bemoaned how most musicians chase fame and popularity and channel less concentration to their craft which affects the quality of their music.



He reiterated that for musical acts to properly utilize their platforms, they need to engage in a constant learning experience to improve their craft, work hard and remain focused.



Speaking on how music started for him, Rocky Dawuni stated that he gained inspiration from Julius Mingle, a lead singer in an army band in Ghana.



He revealed that he had a thing for music as he was able to analyze and determine if music sounded right or not, and that also facilitated his interest in the craft.



“When I was a little boy, I had a propensity to analyze music. I usually dissect a song to see if it sounded right or not".



“There was a lead singer called Julius Mingle who played in an army

band, and when I first saw him perform, I said to myself that I want to be like this guy.”



He further recounted that “I will go for the rehearsals and observe real performance and how they do their things, and that’s how music started for me.”



Touching on the top moments in his career, Rocky revealed that his meet-up and performance with American musician Stevie Wonder has been one of the remarkable highlights.



“Meeting Stevie Wonder was surreal. He got to know my music and really loved it. I remember he showed up during one of my concerts and wanted to perform. It was such an honor. He surprisingly performed at my concerts. It was an awesome feeling and an incredible concert,” he said.