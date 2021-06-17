I don’t look like what I have been through – Noble Nketsiah

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Noble Nketsiah has shared how the lord has been faithful as he celebrates his 20th anniversary in gospel ministration.



The gospel musician revealed to Mz Gee that he actually had a very challenging start in life despite his refined looks.



Speaking on 3FM Showbuzz, Nobel Nketsiah mentioned that he used to be a shoeshine boy, sold second-hand clothes in Kejetia and a driver’s mate.



He said, “Through all these things, it is only one thing that I have lived to accept that God can change a person's destiny irrespective of where you are coming from or where you stand at any point in time. The only thing you have to do is to align yourself with him. And he will take you places.”



According to Nobel Nketsiah, becoming a musician was never in his plans. He said that he met Morris Babyface after school. Morris heard him signing and invited him to the studio. And that very day, they had an album in the making.



He also recounted that an investor came by looking for an album to promote on the ninth day of recording. So Morris played one of his songs and the investor fell in love with it. And that very day, he was given a sum of 15million cedis (20-years ago) but now Ghc1,500.



Nobel Nketsiah is celebrating his anniversary with his fans by giving them a new six-track album and other musical projects.



The Christ Album was launched on 6th June 2021. It is available on all music platforms.