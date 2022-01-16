I don't like going to church but I'm very spiritual — Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Actress Sandra Ababio has indicated going to church is not one of the things she likes doing.



According go her she is very religious and spiritual but goes to church once in a while.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on UTV's Atuu program, Sandra Ababio disclosed that although she does not regularly attend church service on Sundays, she is familiar in praying in 'tongues'.



"Meet me praying in tongues and you'll marvel," she said.



Asked to name the church she attends, Sandra was not quite sure about the name of her church. She quickly indicated, "I'm not one who loves going to church."