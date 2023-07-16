You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 16Article 1805570

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I don’t like big manhoods because I like to breathe down there - Nikki Samonas

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Nikki Samonas Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress and model, Nikki Samonas in a recent interview, revealed that she does not enjoy sex with big penises.

She made this submission on GhOne TV's late-night show, Duvet.

According to Nikki, she likes to breathe down there, and also perform kegel exercises during sexual intercourse.

The actress also added that her sexual partners enjoy these exercises because it gives them a different sensation especially when thrusting.

"For me, I don't like big dicks. I like to breathe down there. Cuz I exercise my walls a lot by doing Kegels.

"Also I realized that when you kegel, they(men) like it because it gives different variations of the walls of the vagina. It becomes a little tight when you release it, it becomes a little loose, that's a different feeling especially when they're thrusting out and then you hold it."

Nikki Samonas then proceeded to explain and elaborate more on the topic and her preference.

Watch the video below;

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Sir Sam Esson Jonah

What Nana Konadu told Sam Jonah after he rejected her proposal to be J.J. Rawlings's running mate in 1992

Sportsleading sports icon

The late Thomas Quaye

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak player Thomas Quaye buried

Businessleading business icon

None of the strategic objectives for Trade Fair have been met in nearly 60 years

How the 'Trade Fair' sums up Ghana's problems

Africaleading africa news icon

Kenya’s President William Ruto

Kenya's Ruto’s hardline stance in face of pressure to save Kenya

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Trust me, there is no serious country on planet earth where Mahama can stage a presidential comeback(II)