I don’t like attending award shows – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson, has asserted that, she does not like attending award shows.



According to the actress, attending award shows is not her thing. Hence, she’s attended Ghana movie awards twice in her lifetime.



“I just don’t like attending awards, it’s not my thing. Ghana movie awards I attended once or twice”, she said.



Speaking on Xzone on Tv XYZ, Yvonne revealed that she attended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 10 years ago to present an award and she did this year as well.



Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold, Any Other Monday, In April, and Swings.



Watch the video below:



