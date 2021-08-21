‘I don’t know why I can't let them go’ – Abena Korkor opens up on ‘name dropping’ habit

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socialite and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has established that her constant habit of dropping names of men she has once had sexual escapades with is not deliberate.



Abena said although such instances occurred in the past, she finds it difficult to let go of the people involved.



The former TV3 presenter has been captured severally on social media giving vivid narrations of her sexual encounters with some high profile personalities.



While scores of individuals including Kwame A-Plus believe she is taking advantage of her bipolar condition to embarrass the men she has been with, others think she deliberately want to attract public attention.



But clarifying the issue in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ms Korkor said, “It is not like I enjoy what is going on, it is overwhelming and very hard to figure out sometimes. It is not deliberate that I mention names, I sometimes wonder why I go back. I am doing everything I can to get well. These are people I do not even talk to again or have any form of contact with. Whatever happened, happened in the past. I just don’t understand why I can't let them go, why I have them in my subconscious.”



She also listed some instances where her bipolar condition has ruined some beautiful moments in her life.



“I do my best to get well, I take my medication, I go for therapy and even as I’m talking to you, I'm on my way to see my therapist. So, it’s not like I’m happy, I go through a lot, the issues are too much, they take a toll on me. It makes me question myself. Just recently, I contemplated suicide and I asked myself if it has gotten this bad. This thing has destroyed my relationship with people I could work with, I have lost a lot of job opportunities because of it. I'm doing my best but it looks like my best is not enough, I'm trying.”



Abena Korkor has however pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient and sympathetic adding that she is working on finding herself again.



“I want them to be sympathetic, I have relapses in real life, I don’t do that because I am paid to, I don't fake it, I don’t like the end results of my actions and the issues it brings to people and their homes. I will urge Ghanaians not to also dwell on these things, even if I bring it out or stand on the roof to shout about it. I want to move on with my life, I want to be in the headlines for the right reasons, I am tired of all these,” she stated



“People do not see me when I’m going through that, when I’m going through the hard times, they only see the end result which ends up online. I don’t do them deliberately; I don't understand why I do these things. Honestly, it's hard to convince people that what I go through is real. I pray it comes to an end soon because I want my life back, I cannot continue like this and my life cannot just be about this,” she added.









