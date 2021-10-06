I don't know if he takes me serious too - Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about her relationship

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghbase.com

Nana Aba Anamoah has finally opened up about her relationship after Adu Safowaa’s accused her of allegedly snatching her boyfriend.



Adu Safowaa in a recent post cautioned seasoned journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, claiming that she has kept her boyfriend’s Range Rover despite the fact that the boy has dumped her.



Adu Safowaa in the post sworn to go toe to toe with Nana Aba Anamoah and take back the Range Rover.



Responding to a query from a social media user who wanted to know about the brouhaha with Adu Safowaa asked whether she had a boyfriend, Nana Aba replied in the affirmative.



According to her, she has one but doesn’t know if he takes her seriously as she does.





Adu Safowaa nana aba anamoah