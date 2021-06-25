I don’t know Afriyie Wutah’s whereabouts – Wutah Kobby

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Wutah Kobby, A member of defunct musical duo, Wutah, has revealed that he has no information about his former friend, Afriyie Wutah although they are still on good terms.



Wutah Kobby told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, that he neither calls Afriyie, nor does Afriyie call him because they do not have that vibe anymore, however, there are no pending or unsolved issues between them.



“It’s normal. People fall out and life still goes on so sometimes you just have to let it be. I don’t know why we don’t call each other and I would even be happy if I even had any understanding on why that is so but unfortunately, I don’t”, he further told Dr. Cann.



Kobby disclosed that he does not know where Afriyie lives now and vice versa, and although they grew up together in the same neighborhood and became like brothers, he believes this is one of the things to let go of.



“When you begin to take charge of your life, the blame games become less. When you do something and it doesn’t go well, you sit back and question yourself about it. You don’t go questioning someone else so I’m taking charge of my life and I can’t say for him”, Wutah Kobby concluded.



Wutah Kobby has released his third studio album which consists of 18 songs and features other Ghanaian musicians like Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Kurlsongx, Kwesi Swat, Bena Kay and Comedian Waris.