I don’t joke with my prayers because I believe in the dark side of life – Kwaku Manu reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has exclusively revealed that he doesn’t joke with his prayers because she believes in the dark side of life.



In a fresh interview with Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu claimed that despite having a very active social life, he doesn’t joke with his prayers.



According to Kwaku Manu, he’s a prayer warrior because he has witnessed several times how some people were refused visas for no tangible reasons.



He also expressed his utmost respect for his spiritual mother Mama Vida.



Watch video below:



