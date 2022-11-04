I don’t have an issue with King Promise – Baba Sadiq clears the air

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Media and entertainment entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq has cleared the air on his presumed feud with singer, King Promise.



Early this year, Baba Sadiq announced that he is blacklisting the singer from any of his shows and his music videos will not be aired on his TV station either.



According to Baba Sadiq, the singer has defaulted on playing shows at his event, even accepting a part payment at one time and still refusing to show up.



But in a recent tweet, the founder of the 3Music Networks, 3Music Awards and Wildaland Festival claimed that he doesn’t have any issue with the singer.



His latest statement was in response to Derry Napoleon on Twitter.



“For starters, my channel di3 all his videos are off. There is nothing I am involved in, whether directly or remotely that will involve him. Maybe the awards board can choose to have him. It’s their power but personally, I am off any King Promise agenda,” he wrote in dated November 4, 2022.



The entrepreneur said King Promise continues to get airtime on his media against his initial outburst but he (King Promise) needs to reposition himself to get maximum returns on his work output.



Check out the tweet below:



