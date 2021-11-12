I don't give out money or cars to men again - Tonto Dikeh replies a man showed interest in her

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has announced that she will no longer be charitable to any man she comes across.



According to Tontoh, she is off the business of gifting properties to her suitors.





Her response comes after an Instagram user took to her page to express his interest in the actress.





He wrote; "Be like na Tonto dey enter my eyes now oo''.





Tonto Dikeh who was recently in the news over her relationship scandal with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri had this to say;





''I no dey give man money or car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye, I beg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love ooo."





