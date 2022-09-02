I don't get aroused when I massage clients' testicles and penis - Therapist

LifeStyle of Friday, 2 September 2022

A massage therapist who specialises in testicular massage, Edna Dedei Manetei Ofori-Attah, has said that rendering testicular massage to men sometimes gets some men to attempt to take advantage of her.



According to Edna in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, this all ensued when she started delivering home service massages to some of her clients outside of her office.



“I don't get aroused, but then it depends, because before I used to offer home service and realised it wasn't favouring me.



“It was not favouring me because some people wanted to take advantage of me and others, it's not really because of the prostate, they just wanted to see me,” she disclosed.



She also added that when she picked up that what was going on wasn't in her favour, she stopped offering home service therapies and chose to work from her spa only.



Edna claims that at her spa, she has bouncers who handle sneaky men who attempt to take her for granted when she is going about her work.



“Some of them just touching them makes them okay, so I chose to do it in my spa instead. At least on that side, I have a bouncer, and that you can't do anything to harm me,” she added.







