I don’t foresee myself being ordained as a pastor in future – Nacee predicts

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated gospel musician, Nacee has suggested that he’s not sure that he wants to become a pastor in future despite doing the work of God.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker said he wants to remain in the office that God gave him as a musician.



He opined “I’m not sure that one day I want to become a fully-fletched pastor because I’m really happy with the office God has given me and I want to remain where I am for now.



“I like it that way so I don’t want to be forced to be ordained as a pastor by force but I don’t know what might happen tomorrow,” he stated monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “But if that’s what God wants me to do if we get there the feeling will come out and the will comes for me to do it but for now I really appreciate where God has placed me.



“I don’t want to force myself and have that mindset that I want to become a pastor because I don’t want to have any competition so I’m very happy with the office God has given me.



“I want to make sure that I excel very well in my area of music because this is what God has given me and I don’t want to have any second thoughts that I should be ordained as a pastor it’s the same ministerial work that I’m also doing,” Nacee ended.