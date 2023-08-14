I don’t focus on the regrets in my music journey, I only celebrate 'the wins' – E.L

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, E.L, has disclosed that although he has some regrets in his career, he doesn't dwell on them.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the singer cum rapper said he only celebrates his wins.



“Of course, I do have regrets I think for every journey there are ups and downs so there is nothing like a perfect run. So me I always have points or situations where I feel like I should have done this like this way or I shouldn’t have done this.



"But I don’t focus on those things because it’s part of the journey and you’re supposed to know that when you’re in business you’ll understand that you will make a lot of losses. So in the midst of the ups and downs I always do understand that it’s how life is supposed to be but I also celebrate the wins and focus on moving forward after that,” he stated.



The 'Koko' hitmaker added that there are usually a lot of setbacks before success and that is how the world is structured.



Stressing on the points further, E.L said he has tuned his mind in that direction.



“Sometimes you’ll lose before you win but that one big win can clear all the losses so that’s how my mind always operates."