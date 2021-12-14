I don’t flaunt my handsome husband, I’m protecting him - Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abena Serwaa Ophelia opens up on divorce



Gospel musician talks about relationship with her ex-husband



Abena Serwaa Ophelia shares why she does not flaunt her husband



Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia has said her decision to not share pictures of her husband on various social media platforms is strategic in the sense that she wants to protect her treasure.



Ophelia who until 2010 was married to Collins Nyantakyi remarked in an interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ that she has been tactful to the extent of being protective of her beloved Frank.



“We live in a crazy world”, she remarked. “I’m not hiding my husband. Our wedding was huge; our pictures were everywhere. My husband is as handsome as Okyeame Quophi so I don’t want to be showcasing him.”



“I’m protecting my pearl. I’m really protecting him. Also, he doesn’t like to be flaunted. He’s very private. I post him only on my status. I never post him on social media. My husband is very handsome. It's not as though he is ugly and I'm shy to share his picture; no, he's very handsome and I love him.”



In 2010, P&P reported a split between the then Ophelia Nyantakyi and husband Collins Nyantakyi. The report mentioned that they decided to go their separate ways after a series of misunderstandings and accusations. Aside from being couples, the duo recorded gospel songs together and gained prominence in the Ghanaian music space.



Ophelia in 2019 explained her decision to call it quits. The fashion designer told Zionfelix in an interview that: “circumstances caused me to fall out of love so I initiated the breakup because I wanted to save my life for the sake of our children”.



Meanwhile, Ophelia Abena Serwaa has without equivocation said she has a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, Collins Nyantakyi.



