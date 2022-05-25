You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 25Article 1545893

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I don’t feel Efia Odo’s provocative dress has taken the shine off my album - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo at his album launch Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo at his album launch

Efia Odo turns heads with racy dress at Kwesi Arthur’s album launch

Kwesi Arthur unshaken by Efia Odo’s dress to album launch

Police asked to arrest actress for indecent exposure

Efia Odo on the night of Kwesi Arthur’s private listening and launch of his 'Son of Jacob' album had social media and a section of Ghanaians talking about the provocative dress she wore to the event.

In an interview with the ‘Celebrate’ crooner with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, the musician said that the controversial outfit that socialite, Efia Odo, wore to his show didn't turn attention away from his album.

“No, I don’t feel Efia Odo has taken the shine off my 'Son of Jacob' album,” he said.

Kwesi Arthur added that when he checks the number of streams on his song from time to time, people are still listening to the album after its launch.

“When I check my analysis and charts, it shows me people are still listening to my son of Jacob album.

“And my 'Son of Jacob' album is performing way better than the first album that I dropped in terms of streams so I’m just grateful,” he explained.

On April 22, 2022, the actress exposed her nipples at Kwesi Arthur's event courting several reactions from the Ghanaian populace.

She topped Twitter trends the next day with critics rating and reviewing her controversial sheer dress.

Many have argued that the sheer dress exposed 'too much skin' and diverted all the attention from the album. Some have also called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute her for indecent exposure.

