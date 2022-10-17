I don’t expect my mother to remain silent if she is being trolled - Felicia Osei

Entertainment of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felicia Osei, daughter of popular TikToker Linda Osei, has stated that she sees nothing wrong with her mother tackling trolls on social media.



Lately, Linda Osei, widely known as ‘Maa Linda’ has been involved in a series of altercations with critics on social media, particularly, Afia Schwarzenegger.



In one of the most recent episodes, the two were caught in an ugly fight where their families were even dragged into it.



In one of the instances, Afia Schwarzenegger labeled Maa Linda’s children Felicia and Esther as prostitutes.



Maa Linda, on the other hand, verbally abused Afia Schwarzenegger’s mother and accused her of using her father’s corpse for rituals.



But unlike the popular assertion that Maa Linda’s usual fights on social media could be a disgrace to her children, Felicia thinks otherwise.



According to Felicia, her mother has got every right to defend herself, regardless of the gravity of the insult she spews.



“If my mother is being trolled, I expect her to also respond," Felicia said. "I don’t support violence but I believe that it is fair that you defend yourself. She is old enough to know what’s good for herself. The insults are okay. She is able to defend herself and it's fine."



Asked how she feels when she chances on videos where her mother is being trolled by her enemies, Felicia Osei said “I don’t take it seriously. If it was the case that they are throwing fists then I could get worried. I’m not pained at all. I’m not hurt to the extent that I’ll sit in my room and cry.”



Watch the video below:











EB/BB