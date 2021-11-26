I don’t even care about what Ghanaians say - Yaw Tog reacts to Gyakie ‘snub’

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Award-winning rapper, Yaw Tog says he is immune to the trolls and negative energy he is getting from the public recently.



After a great year and a recent breakthrough performance at the AFRIMA’s, it appeared netizens were more interested in an alleged snub by colleague musician Gyakie.



He was trolled on Twitter for not getting a hug from her. Well, that issue appears to have been rectified when the two met at the album listening session of R2bees.



Yaw Tog however broke his silence on this matter in an interview with MzGee when asked how he felt about it he said he had adopted a new position not to care about what people say now.



"Right now, I don't even care about what Ghanaians say because, it's a game and you can't change"



He further spoke about what happened when he met Stormzy after the controversy surrounding the two.



