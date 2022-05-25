I don't entertain men who want to sleep with me - Sefa boldly shares

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sefa wins ‘Popular Afrobeats Song of the Year’ at VGMA



Sefa has debunked the idea of entertaining men who want to have sex with her before offering to support her profession as a musician.



According to the ‘E choke’ crooner on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, she works hard and pays less attention to the flattery some men throw at her just to get into her pants.



“I’m just a hardworking person, not too concentrated on what this person is saying like ‘you’re beautiful so I want to sleep with you’ and other things.



“I don’t entertain such things because I’m just here to put out good music and let people in Ghana and beyond enjoy good music. That’s all,” she said.



In another statement made by the winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Popular Afrobeats Song of the Year’ category, men looking to help her because of her body will have a change of mind with time.



“I’m a very ambitious woman who is eager to showcase my talent and I feel that if you want to help me, help me because of my talent.



“If you want to help me because of my body, then that can fade, a lot of things can fade about me and you might change your mind,” Sefa concluded.