I don't eat anything that has eyes – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has disclosed that contrary to the perception of many that he is somebody who kowtows to the pressure of what many people do, he is not.



Speaking during an exclusive interview he granted award-winning Ghanaian blogger/vlogger, Zionfelix, the 3FM presenter revealed that he does not chew any meat that has eyes.



He made this revelation after he was asked whether he has ever smoked in his life because of the public perception that rastamen mostly smoke.



According to the musician, who is recognized for his unique kind of music, he pays particular attention to the things he takes into his body.



Blakk Rasta indicated that he stays away from processed meals, iced water, and any form of meat that has eyes.



He added that he does not see the need to take in any of these processed foods or meats because he feels they are not good for the body, and as a result, he always goes the natural way.



His revelation has received a lot of reactions on social media, with many netizens making a mockery of him.











Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







