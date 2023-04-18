I don’t do hookups; I sell charcoal – Vivian Jill reacts to allegations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has responded to claims that most actresses are currently engaging in prostitution due to the seeming collapse of the movie industry.



Earlier in a viral video, actor, and film producer, Kwame Borga, alleged that over 70% of Kumawood actresses have ventured into ‘hookup’, a modern-day term used to describe prostitution.



His claims touched the nerves of some actors and even attracted a lawsuit from Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu I.



Miracle Films CEO, Mr. Samuel Nyamekye, also threatened to sue the filmmaker in an earlier interview on Hello FM.



In an interview with the station's Dave Hammer, Vivian Jill issued her displeasure after her views were sought.



Refuting the ‘hookup’ claims, the popular actress stressed that asides from acting, she runs a number of businesses including selling charcoal.



“Some of us have been tagged in a certain light so if you raise some accusations against us, it serves as a confirmation. You know that I work like a beast. Not too long ago, I started loading charcoal to Tema.



"Asides from acting, some of us have things to do. Even this morning, I have gone to do some work rounds before coming here.



“I don’t do hookups. I haven’t even heard of it until recently. In our time, you can’t even date someone you don’t know, how much more being invited by a stranger? You can’t say some things and expect us to keep quiet over it,” she emphasized.



Watch the video below:







You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EB/BB