I don’t depend on my husband for basic things – McBrown reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared insights into what she believes is the key to a successful marriage.



Speaking to Emelia Brobbey in a recent interview, Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed that she is a very hard-working woman who doesn’t depend on her husband.



According to her, she provides her basic needs which includes making her hair, make up and clothes.



”As a woman, you have to be hardworking. No woman should depend on her husband for basic needs. If you are going to him to give you money for hair, pad, airtime, phone etc, he will get tired of you eventually. What you can do is tell him that you have an amount of money and beg him to top up for you,” Nana Ama Mcbrown said.



“I am a very hardworking woman and I don’t depend on my husband for everything. I make sure I make enough money to afford certain basic needs.” She added.



Earlier this week, Nana Ama shared a lovey-dovey video with her husband to prove that she is not facing any marital problems as it was previously rumored.