I don’t charge for performances – Gospel musician reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: Ebenezer Donkoh, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel act Simon Osei, popularly known as Don Cemon has revealed he takes no money or charge for performances.



The musician made the shocking revelation in a newly published interview on BTM Afrika with NY DJ.



According to the Aseda hitmaker, the decision not to charge for any performance was a part of a covenant made with God at the start of his music career.



An accountant by profession, Don Cemon reveals God has been good to him since the start of his career hence the title of his 2019 album Wonderful Jesus.



"It's true. I don't charge for performances. I had a covenant with God (before I got into this music business) and asked him to bless me out of doing His work for free and He has been faithful," he said.



Don Cemon's comments come at a time when a lot of Ghanaian gospel musicians continue to cry over 'poor treatment' by pastors, churches, and event organizers.



