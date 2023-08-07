'I don’t care what people think ' – Judy Austin amidst Pete Edochie's response

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

After Pete Edochie praised his son, Yul's first wife in a recent interview, the actor's second wife has sent out a cryptic message.



Judy Austin earlier removed Pete Edochie's pictures from her Instagram page but in a new development, she has thrown subtle jabs at her father-in-law.



One can recall that in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie talked extensively about his son's first marriage and praised May Edochie for her exceptional abilities.



Netizens were pleased with the veteran actor's words and this seemingly triggered May's reaction on social media.



But ranting further online, she stormed Instagram with a post targeted at her detractors.



She shared a video about how she abhors 'people pleasers' and individuals who usually seek validation from others.





