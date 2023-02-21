I don’t care about what happens on social media - Sister Afia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Afro-pop musician Sister Afia has stated that she no longer worries about what happens on social media.



She claims that rather than wasting a full day on social media, she would rather utilize that time to watch movies because she only uses social media occasionally.



She acknowledged in an interview with Zionfelix that one of her social media posts about Sarkodie had sparked a feud between him and Samini even though she made the post innocently.



She insisted that her post was made with good intentions and that she was unaware of the dispute it had birthed.



“I didn’t even know that something of Sarkodie and Samini was ongoing. God is my witness. I didn’t know, I just saw a message and I was shocked and I just screenshotted it and posted it on my social media, Twitter.



“I didn’t even think of what was going to happen afterwards. Zion, what’s going on social media I don’t care anymore…for social media, I go there once in a while and I’m not the type of person who goes on social media 24 hours. I would rather watch movies trust me,” she said.



AM/SARA