I don't care about trolls because I'm a hard guy - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Young rapper, Yaw Tog, has disclosed how he handles social media trolls as well as critics and faultfinders noted for levelling false allegations against him.



Also known as the 'Young Bull', the 18-year-old artiste shot to fame with his 2020 hit single 'Sore' and with time, has developed a thick skin towards bad comments targetted at dinting his brand.



Yaw Tog in his recent interview with Tilly Akua Nipaa on OnePlay Africa, described himself as a 'hard guy' who cares less about the opinion of others especially when it comes to how to live his life.



"I don't really care about things because the more you care, that is when you become soft. You will start pleasing all these people but you need to do what you want...to be your own self."



He added: "Every time, people have to inform me that I am trending, I don't even see it. I am not always on Twitter, I only find myself there when I start trending. If it is negative, I just ignore it but I find myself retweeting the positive ones. It doesn't really get to be just because I am a hard guy."



Yaw is currently promoting his latest Amapiano tune titled Azul' which features Nigeria's Bad Boy Timz.





