I don't care about political parties, I want our systems to work – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has charged politicians to allow the systems to work in order to propel development.



The rapper in a recent interview with Financial Times, lamented that he doesn’t care about political parties but he cares about Ghana and putting the people first.



He revealed that sometimes he gets worried and vents when the system is not working in Ghana.



He said, “I don’t care about political parties — I care about my country and about putting people first. That’s why I sometimes get tied up in politics.



"Honestly, truthfully, I want everybody to be OK. I want our hospitals to work, I want our roads to work, I want our systems to work. I get worried and I vent about it”.



Speaking about the entertainment industry, he said “I want to give back to the entertainment industry that made me Sarkodie. I want to change a lot of things for the generations to come — I want them to have smooth sailing. That’s my top box to tick.



“A lot of people who have zero talent are making it way bigger than people with serious talent. It’s what you put your mind to,” he added.



The Adonai hitmaker also added that he would like to own the power to change people’s situations for the better