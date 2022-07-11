I don’t care about fame - Wode Maya

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Popular Digital Creator, Berthold Winkler well known as Wode Maya, has reiterated that his biggest achievement is to be able to impact positively on the lives of people and not to be famous.



He stated that being popular and having a lot of followers and subscribers mean nothing to him.



“I don’t care about fame. To me, I think it’s just numbers. It doesn’t mean anything to me. People say he is the most famous guy. I don’t care about the fame or anything. I care about impact. I mean, when you watch my video what do you learn from it? Because of where I am coming from, I cannot just come on the internet and just act anyhow I want. I always want my video to carry a message," he noted on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



He said that he feels satisfied after he has made an impact.



“It’s all about impact you have in the society that makes you who you are. I can just go to a place, promote the place and people will be going there. So when people go there, that’s fulfilment for me. I want to impact. I mean people have created YouTube channels because they watched my YouTube videos. That’s the impact we are looking for,” he added.



He however stated that being famous is not about being naked on the internet.



“I feel like our people are miseducated when it comes to being, going viral on the Internet. It’s not about being half-naked on the Internet. At the end of the day, it’s just one day. I call it fast food. It’s more like you’ve become an Internet sensation. At the end of the day, no one knows who you are,” he said.



Wode Maya is a Ghanaian Digital Creator who is well known for his tourism-focused videos. He created his YouTube channel to change the narrative about Africa. He has travelled to 17 different countries in Africa to feature different kinds of people, places, and companies.