I don’t believe in the Bible, I see it as a storybook – Archipalago reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

A USA-based Ghanaian musician and promoter named Archipalago has revealed that he doesn’t believe in the Bible because he sees it as just a manipulative storybook.



In an interview with Zion Felix, the outspoken social media influencer argued that the Bible is a storybook given to us by our slave masters rather than the direct words of the creator.



He claimed these so-called pastors are duping their church members by using the Bible, which is fake.



Palago also said that because he doesn’t believe in the Bible, he doesn’t waste his time reading it or spending hours in church every Sunday.



Archipalago isn’t the first Ghanaian celebrity to boldly come out to trash the Bible.



One Love Kubolor, Sister Derby, Mzbel, and a host of others have all described the Bible as a storybook in the past.