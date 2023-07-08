‘I don't believe in Juju’ - Eduwoji after surviving paralysis and blindness for over 2 years

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Ghanaian musician Eduwoji has opened up about his stance on black magic, commonly referred to as 'juju' in certain parts of Africa, including Ghana.



Eduwoji firmly stated this during an episode on E-Forum with GhanaWeb’s Abrantepa that he does not believe in such practices, emphasizing his disbelief in the supposed supernatural powers associated with them.



The artiste had revealed that he had experienced a significant backlash, describing it as a ‘full attack,’ from individuals who held him responsible for the lack of success in their own music careers.



According to him, his success wrongly attributed the decline of their songs to his rising popularity.



“I don't believe in black magic which is also called juju in some parts of Africa like Ghana. I got a full attack because some people will see you and say because of your song, our songs are not doing well among other things,” he disclosed.



Amidst these challenges, Eduwoji shared his journey of battling a debilitating illness that persisted for approximately two and a half years.



He disclosed the extent of his physical limitations during that time, explaining that he was unable to walk and had a weakened immune system.



“I have been sick for like two and a half years, but now I can see. Now I can walk and I can see. I just don't want to put some things out there.



“I couldn't walk before, my system was weak and I couldn't walk, it's not like a stroke, I don't know. I was paralyzed. I don't want to go dead,” he added.



While he refrained from providing explicit details about his illness, he clarified that it was not down with a stroke but rather a form of paralysis.



Eduwoji chose to keep certain aspects of his experience private, opting not to disclose them.



Expressing gratitude for his recovery, Eduwoji revealed that he has regained both his vision and the ability to walk.



He acknowledged the arduous nature of his journey but refrained from sharing specific details.



Eduwoji emphasized that his survival and recovery were not dependent on the use of black magic or juju, stating firmly that he does not engage in such practices.



He expressed his conviction that if he had been inclined towards such supernatural beliefs, his situation might have been even more dire, possibly resulting in his untimely demise.



“If I was the type that liked to go to juju, I would be dead,” he disclosed.



