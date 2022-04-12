I don't associate with drama at my age - Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel in April declared an end to 'beefs' and petty fights with a pledge to prioritize her peace above every other thing.



Although fans argued that it will be a hard decision to stick by, Mzbel, 42, has reiterated that she is not going to get herself involved in any form of drama at her age.



The '16 Years' crooner on Tuesday, published two images that captured her laughing her heart out. The caption read: "Sorry but drama at this age is embarrassing... I don't associate."



Her latest post comes in after her biggest enemy, actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger once again attacked her.



In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, Afia wished death for Mzbel.



The controversial actress has disclosed that she will throw a party to celebrate Mzbel's death when that day comes.



According to Afia Schwar, she "hates her with passion".



“I hate her. That’s the word. I hardly use such a word at human beings but I hate her with a passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama. I hate her with a passion and I’ll throw a party if she dies.”



But in what seems like a subtle response, the singer who was once the best friend of Afia until their fallout has promised not to retaliate or drag her on social media as she had done in the past for insulting her.



Mzbel in an earlier post on Friday, April 8 wrote: " I never craved peace of mind like I do now. I don't want to wake up bothered, angry or bitter. No negative energy No negative thoughts. I just want to be happy and at peace with everything."



See the posts below:



