I don't abuse people, I am just plain and blunt - Journalist Albert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Nana Aba Anamoah humiliated Albert during an audition



The young man was identified as a cyberbully



He has explained his actions



Journalist Albert has said that he is not a cyberbully.



The young man was named and shamed by broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere when he auditioned for 'The Next TV Star' on GHOne TV.



Nana Aba who is a co-host for the show read to him his old tweets where he disrespected Serwaa Amihere and others.



She again dared him to say those 'nonsense' to her face now that he was right before her at the auditions.



Albert in a post after a clip shared by Nana Aba on Twitter went viral, alleged that some people chased him out of GHOne studios and also called him a thief.



Some individuals on Twitter have since shared old tweets of Albert using mean words against them. Despite his apology, many believe that his actions are unacceptable.



However, Journalist Albert in an interview on Zionfelix TV stressed that he does not abuse or bully people on Twitter.



He said: "I don't abuse them, in trying to be plain and blunt, I offend them and make them feel bad but I don't go on Twitter to abuse people. When I see it, I say it.



"When I see your photo maybe it is not nice to me but others will be commenting that you look very nice. I wonder, why are these people commenting that it is nice while it's not nice to me generally. I will just write something and just move on."



Albert furthered: "Being blunt is not wrong, sometimes I just skip a post. I don't go to Twitter to abuse them. Some people like attention, they post like fives times a day, I don't know what they want. It irritates me so I just comment and move on. In the long run, I am hurting them, most of them cant take offensive comments or contrary opinions. They want to hear the negative comment."



He also disclosed that he holds Serwaa Amihere dear to his heart.



"As for Serwaa I like her, she doesn't reveal her body so I really like her. I follow her, I usually comment under her post. I write a nice comment but sometimes I criticize her but they've decided to focus on the criticisms. She is somebody that I like."



