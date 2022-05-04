'I do not know how to tell lies' - KKD speaks on rape allegations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Media, Brands, and Culture Expert, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has revealed that he does not know how to tell lies, but rather always speaks truth to power. He made this revelation earlier on the GTV Breakfast Show.



According to KKD, he is a “fool” at telling lies because he refuses to lie. He said, “even when I was lied on. They said I raped somebody but it wasn't so, I slept with her willingly, she wanted to make love to me so aggressively, I didn’t force her.



One Policeman said, you should not have said you didn’t touch her and I said no we made love, why would I lie about that.” He continued saying “luckily for me the lady came out and said I never raped her.



He added that the lady is now happily married and he’s sure she is living in peace because at least she also did not tell a lie.



In 2015, the Ace Broadcaster KKD was allegedly accused of raping a 19-year-old girl. The case was settled out of Court.