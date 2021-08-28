You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 28Article 1343266

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

I do not get enough praises – Fuse ODG

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Singer Fuse ODG Singer Fuse ODG

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse OGD feels the praises he receives are not enough.

He told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM that he wished he gets more praise.

“I do not get enough praises. I wish I had more,” the ‘Antenna’ composer stated.

However, Fuse OGD added that he doesn’t let that distract him.

“But then again, I do not let it distract me,” he further stated.

Fuse ODG is best known for his singles "Antenna" and "Dangerous Love", and for featuring on Major Lazer's "Light It Up"

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment