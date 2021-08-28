I do not get enough praises – Fuse ODG

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse OGD feels the praises he receives are not enough.



He told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM that he wished he gets more praise.



“I do not get enough praises. I wish I had more,” the ‘Antenna’ composer stated.



However, Fuse OGD added that he doesn’t let that distract him.



“But then again, I do not let it distract me,” he further stated.



Fuse ODG is best known for his singles "Antenna" and "Dangerous Love", and for featuring on Major Lazer's "Light It Up"