I do mature songs and not just popular songs with short life span - Iwan

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Reggae and dance hall artiste Abdul Razak Issahaku Iwan Suhuyini popularly known as Iwan has disclosed that he is not the type of artiste who is interested in just releasing popular songs that last for just a moment.



He has, therefore, admonished labels or potential managers who want to work with him to take note of that.



Iwan speaking recently on Rainbow Radio, said he only wants to release mature songs.



The musician said he has a conscious brand and needs people who have long-term plans to work with him.



For him, he has done a lot although, the media has not shined its spotlight on him.



Iwan disclosed he has a lot of fans abroad who appreciate his works, and that is something he is proud of.



Meanwhile, Iwan is set to celebrate another birthday cum album release come Sunday 12th, September 2021.



To Launch the 10th Album, Iwan Suhuyini, who has also been enstooled as Nii Sarban Otsonm3 Mpese I, believes this great album ushers into the new face of Iwan Music.



The year 2020 marked ten years since he released his very first album “My Time” which went on to be the Maiden Album to win him the First Reggae Artiste of the year (2011) at the Ghana Music Awards.