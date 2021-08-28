I do hookup to cater for my family - Lady reveals

LifeStyle of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

20-year-old hookup girl, Olivia has revealed that her reason for being in the business is to provide for her two younger siblings in school but hopes to quit one day.



In a chat with SVTV Africa, Olivia indicated that she believes her life would have been different if her parents provided for her. She added that she has no regrets about what she does because her family need to feed.



“I completed JHS twice but there was no one to see me through SHS. Now my siblings are also in JHS and I don’t want them to stay home as I did. That’s why I’m doing this. I also take care of my mother in the north,” she told host, DJ Nyaami.



She stated that her 17-year-old sister is aware of what she does and advises her to be vigilant.



“She asked me about it when I started. My dressing changed and also the money came frequently so she asked what I do and I had to tell her,” Olivia disclosed.



Even though Olivia has plans of quitting sex work, she says she needs to cater to her sister's needs first.



“I’ll stop eventually. I can't do it forever. But my sister will complete school this year. She will need money for SHS. So if I stop now, who do I go to for help,” she quizzed.



Kindly watch the full interview below;







